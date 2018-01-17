Can't connect right now! retry
Two suspected militants killed in second drone strike near Pak-Afghan border

PARACHINAR: Two suspected militants were killed in the day's second drone strike, this time in Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan on Wednesday, Geo News reported citing sources.

The latest drone attack took place in Shanqilay area of Afghanistan near the Pak-Afghan border.

Earlier today, at least one person was injured in a drone strike in Lower Kurram Agency, sources said. A missile fired from a drone landed outside a house in Badshah Kot area of the agency – one of the seven tribal agencies in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

In December last year, at least two people were reported killed in a drone attack near Pak-Afghan border.

In November, three people were reported dead in a drone strike targetting a Taliban commander near the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency.

In October, at least 31 people were killed in three drone strikes targetting areas near the Pak-Afghan border in Afghanistan over a span of 24 hours. At least 12 others were reported injured in the multiple drone attacks.

