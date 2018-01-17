Shehbaz urges public to help JIT probing Zainab’s rape, murder

KASUR: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif visited Kasur on Wednesday to review the progress of seven-year-old Zainab’s murder and rape case.



While speaking to the media, Shehbaz urged the people in Kasur, especially those residing near Zainab’s house, to cooperate with the Joint Investigation Team and come forward with any information they might have.

“Please come forward and help the team,” he said assuring the people that they will be provided security and that their names will remain confidential.

“You will be provided security, you should not fear anyone,” he remarked.

On the progress of the case, Shehbaz said that there have been some developments. The scientific pieces of evidence have helped the case move forward, he added. He shared that some evidence has revealed that there might be a possibility of an accomplice as well.

“We have not left any stones unturned. Comprehensive efforts are being taken by police, intelligence and law enforcing agencies in this regard.”

He further said that suspects will be arrested but I can’t give a timeframe. “The criminal will be arrested and taken to task as per law.”

He shared that he is personally monitoring the situation and asked the people to refrain from speculating on the matter. “Our efforts will bear fruits.”

Shehbaz also remarked that just like seven-year-old Zainab, Aasma is also the “daughter of the nation.”

Three-year-old Aasma was found dead in Mardan on Monday. The district nazim alleged that Aasma had been raped and then murdered.

Criticising his political opponents, Shehbaz remarked that they shed tears for Zainab. “Does Aasma also not deserve these same tears and prayers?”

That daughter of the nation has also been murdered. “Why isn’t anyone mourning her death?”

He also requested all the politicians to stop engaging in politics over such incidents. “I request that we shouldn’t incite emotions of the public [over such incidents].”

He added, “the people belong to an oppressed nation. The nation is seeking justice. Justice is being sought for both Zainab and Aasma.”

When asked about the Pakistan Awami Tehreek protest on Lahore’s Mall Road, he said: “everyone will be held accountable.”

'Rise above biases, speak with one voice'

Later in the day, Cheif Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his earlier remarks and appealed to the people to rise above their biases and speak with one voice.

In a tweet, he said: "If our Zainabs and Asmas cannot stop us from playing sordid political games and unite us for safety and bright future of our children, NOTHING ELSE WILL. I appeal to all to rise above their biases and speak with one single voice. Let our children not say that we failed them!"

Zainab, 7, was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that Zainab had been raped and murdered.