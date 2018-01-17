Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Empty seats in opposition rally confirm Nawaz's stance: Maryam

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that empty seats in allied opposition's rally in Lahore confirmed Nawaz Sharif's stance that the conspirators should have patience until 2018 or even beyond that.

"The empty seats testify that the people have confirmed Nawaz Sharif's stance that conspirators should have patience until 2018, or even after 2018," Maryam said in a clear reference to the forthcoming general elections in the country.

In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, the former first daughter said the "day of judgment of the four-and-a-half-year-long drama by rejected puppets is near."

"They would become fuel of the people's wrath in 2018," she added.

Maryam said that "these are not empty seats, but a clear, straightforward answer by the masses to conspiracies and conspirators."


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sheikh Rasheed announces to resign from National Assembly

Sheikh Rasheed announces to resign from National Assembly

Updated 40 minutes ago
ECP issues shares of districts, agencies, Islamabad in assemblies

ECP issues shares of districts, agencies, Islamabad in assemblies

 Updated 2 hours ago
Want an end to 'sultanate of Sharifs', says Qadri

Want an end to 'sultanate of Sharifs', says Qadri

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Imran flays parliament for allowing 'criminal' to become party chief

Imran flays parliament for allowing 'criminal' to become party chief

 Updated 33 minutes ago
NAB summons Shehbaz in connection with Ashiana housing scheme inquiry

NAB summons Shehbaz in connection with Ashiana housing scheme inquiry

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only threat to Pakistan is from Jati Umra: Asif Ali Zardari

Only threat to Pakistan is from Jati Umra: Asif Ali Zardari

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Lt Gen (retd) Maqsood Ahmad appointed Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission

Lt Gen (retd) Maqsood Ahmad appointed Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission

 Updated 5 hours ago
NAB takes notice of corruption in Kachhi Canal project

NAB takes notice of corruption in Kachhi Canal project

Updated 5 hours ago
US in South Asia not for peace and stability but to create chaos: Hina Rabbani Khar

US in South Asia not for peace and stability but to create chaos: Hina Rabbani Khar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM