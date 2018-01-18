Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Govt decides to place Tahirul Qadri on ECL: sources

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri addressing the Mall Road rally in Lahore on January 17, 2018 – Online 

A high-level meeting led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken a decision to place the name of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on the exit control list (ECL), sources revealed to Geo News on Thursday.

During the meeting, cases pending against Dr Qadri were discussed. The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and adviser to the prime minister on finance Miftah Ismail. 

Qadri is nominated in several cases of terrorism related to the violence during the 2014 dharna (sit-in) in Islamabad.

The cases are ongoing in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where Qadri has been declared a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence.

