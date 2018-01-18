Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 18 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

International skiers arrive in Pakistan for competition in Gilgit

By
Qamber Zaidi

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

Thirty-three international skiers arrived in Pakistan to participate in a competition in Gilgit. Photo: Correspondent

International skiers from all parts of the world arrived in Pakistan to participate in the ski races being held in at the PAF Ski Resort Naltar in Gilgit.

The 33 skiers from countries including Holland, Slovakia, Greece, China, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Switzerland and Tajikistan will participate in different categories of the contest.

Photos: Correspondent

Local skiers belonging to different regions and associations will also showcase their talent in the races.

Commencement of the Saadia Khan Ski Cup today marked the beginning of the skiing season at PAF Ski Resort Naltar.

The participants of the first race on the snowy slopes of Naltar included 19 national female skiers.

