pakistan
Thursday Jan 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Security forces conduct operations in Balochistan, arrest eight terrorists

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) on Thursday conducted various intelligence-based operation in Balochistan and arrested eight terrorists, including an illegal Afghan national. 

The operations were conducted in the Gulistan, Pishin, Kanack, Dera Bugti, Uch, Sambaza Dera Murad Jamali and Sibbi areas of the province. 

Weapons and ammunition including, IEDs, rockets, fuses, grenades, mortars and explosives were recovered. 

Pakistan had launched a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad' in February 2017, which was based on broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.



