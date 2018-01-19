Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

LAHORE: Renowned columnist and poet Munir Ahmed Qureshi, more commonly known as Munnu Bhai, passed away here on Friday, family sources confirmed to Geo News. He was 84 years old.

The senior journalist was suffering from kidney and cardiac problems for quite some time, and was also going through routine dialysis treatment.

Munno Bhai was born in Wazirabad on February 6, 1933. He was affiliated with journalism for more than 25 years. He also wrote dramas for Pakistan Television, his most famous being 'Sohna Chandni' which will always be remembered by his fans.

In 2007, he was given Pride of Performance award by the state of Pakistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his condolence following news of Munno Bhai's death.


