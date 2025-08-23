Pakistan on alert as NDMA forecasts heavy rains, flash floods from Aug 23–30

Onlookers gather near a destroyed bridge after flash floods on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, the capital AJK, on August 15, 2025. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of potential heavy rains and flooding in several parts of the country between August 23 and August 30.

The advisory from the national body said that Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to face scattered showers and thunderstorms, adding that isolated heavy downpours are likely to trigger flash floods, landslides and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in mountain valleys.

The authority has directed provincial and district bodies to step up monitoring of glacial sites, conduct evacuation drills in vulnerable communities and keep rescue services on high alert.

Meantime, civic agencies and law enforcement agencies have also been asked to prepare emergency plans, stock up on supplies and ensure roads can be cleared quickly if blocked by floods or landslides.

The NDMA has directed the public to avoid unnecessary travel in flood-prone areas, especially near rivers and fast-flowing streams and nullahs, warning that vehicles could be swept away.

People living in low-lying areas have been told to stay vigilant and follow evacuation plans if instructed.

Tourists have been advised to avoid trekking around glaciers, take photographs close to dangerous sites or wander into unstable terrain.

The NDMA has forecast heavy rain across several parts of Sindh and Balochistan, also during the said period.

In Sindh, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Nawabshah are also likely to receive rain during the same period. Other districts, including Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Larkana, have also been placed on alert.

In upper Sindh, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore and Shaheed Benazirabad may experience heavy showers.

In Balochistan, parts of the province, including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran and Qalat, may witness heavy showers. Coastal towns such as Gwadar, Turbat, Kech and Panjgur are also expected to be affected.

The wet spell could reach Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob and Loralai, while intermittent showers are forecast for Barkhan, Musakhel, Dera Bugti and Kohlu.

The NDMA alert says that rains may trigger urban flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas, warning people to remain cautious.

The Indus River flows may rise sharply, particularly at Guddu, Taunsa and Kalabagh, while the Ravi and Chenab are also expected to swell with increased discharge.

Officials say emergency equipment will be placed in advance, evacuation centres will be prepared, and early warning systems will stay active to help communities through the wet spell.