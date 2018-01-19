Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

Sindh High Court. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court ordered on Friday departmental action against Counter Terrorism Department DSP Abdul Hafeez Junejo and other officials for their involvement in illegal detention and filing fake cases against citizens.



The court has summoned a report from Sindh IG A D Khawaja at its next hearing on the case seeking details of action taken against the CTD officials and asking if cases have been filed against them.

In the petition before the SHC, it is stated that the CTD officials illegally detained Khanzada, Syed Waqas Hussain, and Aziz Gul.

A judicial magistrate recovered them in a raid as directed by a sessions court.

The petition stated that rather than releasing the citizens, terror charges were filed against them, and without informing the court their physical remand was taken by the authorities.

The case has been adjourned until January 24.