Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Illegal detention case: SHC orders departmental action against CTD officials

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

Sindh High Court. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court ordered on Friday departmental action against Counter Terrorism Department DSP Abdul Hafeez Junejo and other officials for their involvement in illegal detention and filing fake cases against citizens.

The court has summoned a report from Sindh IG A D Khawaja at its next hearing on the case seeking details of action taken against the CTD officials and asking if cases have been filed against them.

In the petition before the SHC, it is stated that the CTD officials illegally detained Khanzada, Syed Waqas Hussain, and Aziz Gul. 

A judicial magistrate recovered them in a raid as directed by a sessions court.

The petition stated that rather than releasing the citizens, terror charges were filed against them, and without informing the court their physical remand was taken by the authorities.

The case has been adjourned until January 24.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Our heads hang in shame': CJP takes notice of Axact degree scandal

'Our heads hang in shame': CJP takes notice of Axact degree scandal

Updated an hour ago
Shehbaz, Achakzai meet in Lahore, condemn opposition tirade against Parliament

Shehbaz, Achakzai meet in Lahore, condemn opposition tirade against Parliament

 Updated 2 hours ago
Woman chases down, beats up robbers in Rawalpindi

Woman chases down, beats up robbers in Rawalpindi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Axact impersonated Rex Tillerson in fake degrees scam, BBC journalist reveals

Axact impersonated Rex Tillerson in fake degrees scam, BBC journalist reveals

Updated 3 hours ago
Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

Famed columnist, poet Munnu Bhai passes away

 Updated 3 hours ago
CTD Faisalabad thwarts terror bid, arrests two TTP suspects

CTD Faisalabad thwarts terror bid, arrests two TTP suspects

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Case filed over grenade attack in Karachi's Kharadar

Case filed over grenade attack in Karachi's Kharadar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

Pakistan made aware of reservations, should prosecute Hafiz Saeed: US

 Updated 5 hours ago
FIR filed over attempted sexual abuse of minor girl in Karachi

FIR filed over attempted sexual abuse of minor girl in Karachi

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM