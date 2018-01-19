Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 19 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan reunites Afghan boy with family

Friday Jan 19, 2018

Ubaidullah sitting with  Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua at the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad. Photo: Geo News
1

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua handed over the custody of an Afghan child to the Afghan Embassy in the federal capital on Friday.

According to the Foreign Office, the child had come to Pakistan with his parents for the medical treatment of his father several years ago. However, during their stay in Islamabad, Ubaidullah went missing. 

Afghan boy Ubaidullah meeting Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua – Photo Ministry of Foreign Affairs 
 

The mother of the child could not find his whereabouts and due to the sudden demise of Ubaidullah's father, left for Afghanistan.

The child was reportedly found by Islamabad Police on November 7, 2015 and was referred to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau who took the custody of the child. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities and the diplomatic mission in Kabul continued efforts for tracing his family in Afghanistan.

Today, after the successful conclusion of these efforts, Ubaidullah was handed over to the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad. 

He would be traveling later today to reunite with his family in Afghanistan, stated a statement by the FO. 

According to a statement by Afghanistan’s embassy, the government and people of Afghanistan have deeply appreciated Pakistan's efforts for taking good care of the destitute Afghan child and his safe reunion with his family.

