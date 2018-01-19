Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ayaz Sadiq expresses disappointment over Imran’s tirade against parliament

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said on Friday that he is deeply aggrieved over the use of unparliamentary words, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan cursing the parliament for allowing a ‘criminal’ to become the president of a party.

The NA speaker was addressing media in Islamabad, where he said that the lawmakers took oath for the dignity and protection of the parliament.

Sadiq said that if something was said in the house, he would have protected the august house but the matter took place outside it.

The NA speaker added that it was the aim of the lawmakers to protect the repute of the parliament and derogatory words are equal to destroying the institution. 

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of Railways Saad Rafique said that the ones abusing the elected parliament should apologise to the nation.

"Those cursing have lost the strength of argument," the minister said in a tweet this evening.

Rafique lambasted that the so-called honest individuals, who received salaries for being absent from the parliament, have stooped down to hurling abuses.

In a joint opposition protest rally to seek justice for the Model Town tragedy in Lahore on Jan 17, Imran Khan lambasted the parliament for allowing a 'criminal' to be elected as a party president.

"I send lanath (curse) the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's (PML-N) decision to elect ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif as its president.

PTI threatens to resign from National Assembly

Imran expressed 'complete agreement' with Sheikh Rashid's decision to resign from the lower house of the parliament. The latter had also urged the PTI chief to join him and resign from the National Assembly.

"I will consult my party over it, and it is very likely that we may join you [Sheikh Rashid]," he said, adding that resignations of his party were not accepted when they were submitted for the first time. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Islam prohibits waging war against Pakistan Army: Sufi Mohammad

Islam prohibits waging war against Pakistan Army: Sufi Mohammad

 Updated an hour ago
Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

Updated 4 hours ago
Army Chief confirms death sentence for 10 terrorists

Army Chief confirms death sentence for 10 terrorists

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shehbaz sides with Nisar in rift with Pervaiz Rasheed

Shehbaz sides with Nisar in rift with Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Super Highway blocked again after firing injures two

Naqeebullah killing: Super Highway blocked again after firing injures two

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
UNSC team to check progress of sanctions on banned organisations during Feb visit

UNSC team to check progress of sanctions on banned organisations during Feb visit

 Updated 6 hours ago
Lahore woman in safe custody after family attempts abduction

Lahore woman in safe custody after family attempts abduction

Updated 8 hours ago
Chief justice berates ETPB chairman during Katas Raj hearing

Chief justice berates ETPB chairman during Katas Raj hearing

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM