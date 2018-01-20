Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah declared innocent, probe committee seeks Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

KARACHI: The committee formed to probe the killing of Naseemullah Mehsud has found the 27-year-old innocent, sources informed Geo News late Friday.

According to the initial investigation report, the committee has termed SSP Rao Anwar’s allegations against Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah baseless, sources said.

In its report, the committee stated that there was no proof found of Naqeebullah being a terrorist.

Further, the committee said claims made by Anwar of Naqeebullah being unmarried and others were untrue. The 2014 FIR presented by Anwar was also bogus.

The committee in its report has also recommended the registration of a case against Rao Anwar and other personnel involved in Naqeebullah’s killing.

The name of Anwar should also be placed on the exit Control List (ECL), the initial investigation report stated.

‘Justice will prevail’

The head of the committee, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional Inspector General Sanaullah Abbasi said that justice will prevail in the case and the outcome will be based on merit.

Sanaullah Abbasi was speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’.

Abbasi said the committee is investigating the case and interviewing several people in relation to the issue.

He added that the team went again to observe the site of the incident and people will get to see justice in this case.

The AIG in response to a question, said the team is under no pressure and added that they are ‘prisoners of their own conscience’.

Suo motu notice

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the suo motu killing.

The chief justice summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

Following a hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi.

