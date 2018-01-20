PPP to stage power show in Hub today

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a party power show in Hub today (Saturday). Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

HUB: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a party power show in Hub today (Saturday).



The preparations for the rally are currently under way.

Commuters have been issued guidelines that RCD Highway will remain closed from Hub River Bridge to Gatron Morr till 8pm today.

On January 17, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari there is a clash between two 'ladlay' [favourites] in the country while addressing a rally in Badin.

"One favourite says that he owns assets but he is told that he owns none while the other favourite says he does not own assets but the court says that he does," he said. "This is a clash between the two favourites."

Referring to the brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old child in Kasur, the PPP chairperson said it was not the first such incident.

"Such incidents are regular, and my heart bleeds when I see such incidents occurring in the country."

He also denounced the murder of two protestors at the hands of the police during demonstrations following the Kasur incident.

"Why did the Punjab police take aim at unarmed citizens?" he said. "The nation needs to be told what Sharif is taking revenge for, from the citizens of Punjab."

Lashing out at the Sharif brothers, Bilawal said that 'the nation is wise' and it knows the 'true faces' of the two brothers.

"You are lamenting your disqualification, but why are you asking why you were disqualified from the public, why don't you ask your younger brother," he said in reference to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification from holding public office in the July 28, 2017 verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Bilawal further said that Nawaz has completed his political age, adding that Nawaz was unable to handle both Balochistan and Punjab.