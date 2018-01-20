Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Saturday Jan 20 2018
By
REUTERS

North Korea says to send delegation to prepare for Olympics on Sunday: South Korea ministry

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Flags of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Republic of Korea (ROK), the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and the PyeongChang 2018 Organising Committee (POCOG) are seeing at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 20, 2018. REUTERS

SEOUL: North Korea will send a delegation to South Korea on Sunday to prepare for a trip by an art troupe during next month’s Winter Olympics, pushing the visit back a day after earlier cancelling it, South Korea’s Unification Ministry has said.

The North’s participation in the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang has been interpreted as an apparent diplomatic breakthrough after months of high tension over the North’s nuclear and missile program.

North Korea sent a statement on Saturday saying it would send the delegation by a land route on Sunday, and the schedule during the visit could be carried out as previously agreed, the Unification Ministry said in a statement.

The South Korean government has agreed to the visit on Sunday, the ministry said.

A seven-member North Korean team had been scheduled to visit on Saturday to check venues for the performances, the ministry said, but late on Friday North Korea canceled the visit.

At the Games, the two Koreas will field a combined women’s ice hockey team and march together under one flag, Seoul said earlier this week, after a new round of talks amid a thaw in cross-border ties.

Meanwhile, North Korea has accused the United Nations Secretary General of bias over its nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches for not also taking the United States to task over its own nuclear program. The North criticized the US and other nations for calling its nuclear program “violations of resolutions”.

Pyongyang said the remarks it took issue with were in the vein of “the US desperately trying to reverse the trend of detente and improvement of inter-Korean relations”, seemingly referring to the breakthrough surrounding the Winter Olympics, according to a statement from North Korea’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Federer keeps hunt for Slam number 20 on track

Federer keeps hunt for Slam number 20 on track

 Updated an hour ago
Shoaib Malik ruled out from T20I series against New Zealand

Shoaib Malik ruled out from T20I series against New Zealand

 Updated 4 hours ago
Champion racers ready for Hub Rally at Max Dirt Arena

Champion racers ready for Hub Rally at Max Dirt Arena

 Updated 4 hours ago
Man United's Carrick to retire at season's end: Mourinho

Man United's Carrick to retire at season's end: Mourinho

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open

Sharapova crashes out of Australian Open

Updated 4 hours ago
Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

Rift between PSL franchises, PCB over sponsorship struggles

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Olympian abused by team doctor sees USA Gymnastics as 'rotten'

Olympian abused by team doctor sees USA Gymnastics as 'rotten'

 Updated 9 hours ago
India beat Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup

India beat Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup

 Updated an hour ago
Impressive England beat Australia in second ODI

Impressive England beat Australia in second ODI

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM