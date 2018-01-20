Intezar killing: SHC declines to nominate judge for judicial inquiry

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court declined on Saturday to nominate a judge for the judicial inquiry to probe the murder of Intezar, a Karachi teenager shot dead by police officers last week.



Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder of Intezar, a formal request of which was received by the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

Today, the SHC directed the relevant session judge in the case to act in accordance with the law.

The SHC also informed the Sindh Home Ministry of its decision.

The SHC stated that due to the presence of clauses A22 and B22, the judicial inquiry has no longer remained effective.

Earlier the chief minister, during a conversation with Intezar’s father, said that an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.



On Thursday, Sindh Police authorities removed senior superintendent in the Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Muqaddas Haider from his post.

According to sources, that Haider's removal was linked to the murder case of 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed, who was killed after ACLC officers opened fire on his car late Saturday in the upscale Defence Housing Authority area.

The victim's father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, said he had watched the CCTV footage which showed Intizar’s car stopping after two plain-clothes men on a motorbike intercepted his vehicle. He said the men searched the car thoroughly, but when a black car arrived and an unidentified man in the vehicle signalled to the men, they got on their motorbike and rode away.

“After that, Intizar reversed his car, but two plain-clothes men on another motorbike arrived on the scene and got off the two-wheeler. One fired at Intizar from the right side of the car while the other went to the left side and started aerial firing.”

On the basis of what he saw in the CCTV footage, the father had termed the incident a “cold-blooded murder”.

Nine police personnel were named in the incident, of which, eight are in police custody while one — Inspector Tariq Raheem — took bail from the court.