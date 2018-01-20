Shehbaz govt will reach its conclusion in two months: Qadri

LAHORE: The Shehbaz government will reach its conclusion within two months, claimed Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri referring to the Punjab government being run under Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.



While talking to the media in Lahore Saturday, the PAT chief said the nation would soon be freed from the people who were behind the Model Town incident.

Qadri made the claim saying the joint opposition rally held on Mall Road in the city on January 17 was successful. The rally was organised to demand justice for the victims of the incident.

He added it was not easy to take along parties that have different ideologies, but all they all were united for justice on the Model Town incident.

The opposition parties joined hands with Qadri in an anti-government protest on January 17.

The allied opposition parties — which included the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People's Party, Awami Muslim League, Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pak Sarzameen Party, and others — threatened to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government and said they would announce their next course of action in the coming days.

Addressing the rally on Lahore's Mall Road, Qadri had claimed the Sharifs would not be able to step out of their homes if he mobilises his workers.

“You won't be able to step out of Jati Umrah, if I ask my workers,” Qadri had said.