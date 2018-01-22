Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Witnesses record statements against Ishaq Dar; hearing adjourned till Jan 26

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 22, 2018

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Three witnesses recorded their statements in the corruption case against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar today. 

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment. 

As the hearing went under way in the Accountability Court-I, prosecution witness Assistant Commissioner Shalimar (Lahore) Ali Akbar Bhinder informed the court that he presented the property record of the former finance minister's wife to the NAB last year.

Bhinder said that he has given the property details of a two kanal 19 marla property of the Dar family, situated in Mauzoo Bhattiyan Tehsil, to NAB.

Accountability court resumes proceedings against Ishaq Dar

Court adjourns hearing until Jan 22; Dar's plea on reopening seized charity accounts to be heard on Jan 24

He said that the NAB notice summoned property records of Dar and his family, adding that he appeared before the bureau on August 2017 at its Lahore office.

In its previous hearing, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir directed NAB prosecutor Imran Shafique to summon more and more prosecution witnesses at the next hearings owing to the delay in the case and the Supreme Court's six month deadline. 

Shafique informed the court that statements of 10 witnesses have been recorded so far from a total of 28.

Moreover, the judge adjourned proceedings on Dar's application to reopen the seized bank accounts of his charitable organisation, operated by Hajvery Trust, until January 24. The court directed the NAB prosecutor to submits its response to the plea at the next hearing.

NAB files supplementary reference against Nawaz 

Moreover, NAB filed in the accountability court today a supplementary reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and four others in the Avenfield properties reference.

NAB informed the court that the supplementary reference has fresh evidence against Nawaz and includes seven new prosecution witnesses, including two from the United Kingdom. 

Nawaz and his family face a total of three references in the accountability court filed after the Panama Papers case verdict of the Supreme Court. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Naqeebullah killing case: Police raid SSP Rao Anwar's residence

Naqeebullah killing case: Police raid SSP Rao Anwar's residence

Updated an hour ago
Student groups clash over cultural event at Punjab University

Student groups clash over cultural event at Punjab University

 Updated an hour ago
KP govt failed to honour promises made after Mashal Khan’s murder, laments father

KP govt failed to honour promises made after Mashal Khan’s murder, laments father

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif expected to appear before NAB today

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif expected to appear before NAB today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan rejects ‘knee-jerk allegations’ of Kabul hotel attack

Pakistan rejects ‘knee-jerk allegations’ of Kabul hotel attack

Updated 11 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar refuses to appear before probe team

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar refuses to appear before probe team

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz building pressure on SC to revert disqualification decision: Imran

Nawaz building pressure on SC to revert disqualification decision: Imran

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan isn’t completely independent: Saad Rafique

Pakistan isn’t completely independent: Saad Rafique

 Updated 16 hours ago
'Political clowns' from across Pakistan gathered on Mall Road: Shehbaz Sharif

'Political clowns' from across Pakistan gathered on Mall Road: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM