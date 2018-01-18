Accountability court resumes proceedings against Ishaq Dar

Senator Ishaq Dar has been seeking medical treatment in London since October last year.

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing a corruption case against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar has resumed its proceedings today.

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

During today's hearing, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir directed NAB prosecutor Imran Shafique to summon more and more prosecution witnesses at the next hearings.

Shafique informed the court that statements of 10 witnesses have been recorded so far from a total of 28.

Moreover, the judge adjourned proceedings on Dar's application to reopen the seized bank accounts of his charitable organisation, operated by Hajvery Trust, until January 24. The court directed the NAB prosecutor to submits its response to the plea at the next hearing.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until January 22.

At the last hearing, the accountability court had adjourned proceedings until today as Dar had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to suspend his declaration as a proclaimed offender by the accountability court.

The IHC, on Wednesday, dismissed Dar's plea and ended its stay order on the corruption proceedings against him.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb observed in the short order that it seems that Dar’s medical report was drafted on his wishes.

When Dar’s counsel stated that his client has the right to get treatment from a doctor of his choice, Justice Athar Minallah questioned if Dar does not have faith in local doctors. Pakistan has good medical facilities, the judge remarked further.

Dar had been earlier declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.



