Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Frustrating to lose but not giving up on youngsters: Arthur

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 22, 2018

Mickey Arthur with players/File photo

Although “incredibly frustrated” at the back-to-back losses in New Zealand, Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur is not giving up on his young side.

“Very frustrating, very hard to understand [why we are continuing to lose] despite all our hard work, but I’m not giving up on this young unit,” Arthur said during a press conference after New Zealand beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the opening T20 match in Wellington.

Pakistan’s batting woes continued on Monday, with only Babar Azam and Hasan Ali reaching double figures.

Before the late charge by Babar and Hasan, Pakistan had again been let down by their recognised batsmen, just as they were when losing all five one-day internationals against New Zealand.

“We have tried to change roles, set things around, we’ve done all the training, we [resolved] to commit to our decisions, so it’s incredibly frustrating to get such [disappointing] results,” the coach lamented.

“It’s a very inexperienced top order.. we didn’t execute [our plans] well, but I’m not giving up on this young team. We just have to be smarter, assess the conditions better, execute better,” he continued, adding that today was yet “another learning experience for the young group of players.”

Pakistan batting woes continue as New Zealand win 1st T20

Babar's one-man show in vain as NZ chase down 106

Asked about the batsmen’s poor shot selection, Arthur admitted that his side assessed the conditions poorly.

“We were playing as if we needed to score 170..whereas 140-150 could have been good enough. But obviously 105 is not enough.”

Pakistan had hoped the change of format would bring a change of fortune, but they were in trouble in the second over when Tim Southee, standing in as captain for the injured Kane Williamson, removed Fakhar Zaman for three.

What followed was another batting collapse that could have set an embarrassing record, but Babar (41) and Hasan (23) took Pakistan beyond their lowest T20 score of 74 set against Australia six years ago.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Aisam faces Bryan brothers in Australian Open doubles quarterfinals

Aisam faces Bryan brothers in Australian Open doubles quarterfinals

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Pakistan batting woes continue as New Zealand win 1st T20

Pakistan batting woes continue as New Zealand win 1st T20

 Updated 3 hours ago
Buttler hundred hands England ODI series victory

Buttler hundred hands England ODI series victory

 Updated 15 hours ago
Nadal fights off gutsy Schwartzman to reach quarters

Nadal fights off gutsy Schwartzman to reach quarters

 Updated 23 hours ago
Tennis: Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

Tennis: Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

 Updated 24 hours ago
Cleared all payments with PCB, clarifies Peshawar Zalmi

Cleared all payments with PCB, clarifies Peshawar Zalmi

Updated 24 hours ago
Advertisement
Federer keeps hunt for Slam number 20 on track

Federer keeps hunt for Slam number 20 on track

 Updated 2 days ago
North Korea says to send delegation to prepare for Olympics on Sunday: South Korea ministry

North Korea says to send delegation to prepare for Olympics on Sunday: South Korea ministry

 Updated 2 days ago
Shoaib Malik ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand

Shoaib Malik ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM