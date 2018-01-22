Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Star-studded commentary panel revealed for PSL 3

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 22, 2018

Photo: PSL

A star-studded commentators’ line-up, bigger and better than before, will grace the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting in Dubai from February 22.

PSL household names Ramiz Raja, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins and Bazid Khan would be joined by Australian stars Michael Slater and Damien Fleming. Former West Indian Test opener Daren Ganga would also be making his PSL commentating debut.

Slater and Fleming were stars of Australia’s champion Test and ODI teams of the late 1990s. Since retirement, the duo has travelled around the world lending their voice to leading cricket tournaments including ICC events.

Ganga, who played 48 Tests, 35 ODIs and a solitary T20I for his team, has established himself in the commentator’s box with his excellent delivery and cricketing expertise.

PSL 2018 commentators: Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Damien Fleming, Daren Ganga, and Alan Wilkins

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Australia to review woeful ODI form

Australia to review woeful ODI form

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Federer roars into Australian Open quarterfinals

Federer roars into Australian Open quarterfinals

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aisam faces Bryan brothers in Australian Open doubles quarterfinals

Aisam faces Bryan brothers in Australian Open doubles quarterfinals

 Updated 4 hours ago
Frustrating to lose but not giving up on youngsters: Arthur

Frustrating to lose but not giving up on youngsters: Arthur

Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan batting woes continue as New Zealand win 1st T20

Pakistan batting woes continue as New Zealand win 1st T20

 Updated 5 hours ago
Buttler hundred hands England ODI series victory

Buttler hundred hands England ODI series victory

 Updated 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Nadal fights off gutsy Schwartzman to reach quarters

Nadal fights off gutsy Schwartzman to reach quarters

 Updated yesterday
Tennis: Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

Tennis: Wozniacki gallops into Melbourne quarter-finals

 Updated yesterday
Cleared all payments with PCB, clarifies Peshawar Zalmi

Cleared all payments with PCB, clarifies Peshawar Zalmi

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM