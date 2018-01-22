Star-studded commentary panel revealed for PSL 3

Photo: PSL

A star-studded commentators’ line-up, bigger and better than before, will grace the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting in Dubai from February 22.

PSL household names Ramiz Raja, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins and Bazid Khan would be joined by Australian stars Michael Slater and Damien Fleming. Former West Indian Test opener Daren Ganga would also be making his PSL commentating debut.

Slater and Fleming were stars of Australia’s champion Test and ODI teams of the late 1990s. Since retirement, the duo has travelled around the world lending their voice to leading cricket tournaments including ICC events.

Ganga, who played 48 Tests, 35 ODIs and a solitary T20I for his team, has established himself in the commentator’s box with his excellent delivery and cricketing expertise.

