Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC cannot be pressurised, says Chief Justice

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case challenging the recently passed Election Act 2017.

Supreme Court took up as many as 13 petitions against Nawaz's party presidency, including those by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, MNA Jamshaid Dasti, National Party and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The petitions, challenging specific clauses of the recently passed Elections Act 2017, state that Nawaz's appointment as party president is in violation of Clause 5 of the Political Parties Order 2002 and Article 17 of the Constitution.

SC accepts petitions challenging Elections Act 2017; issues notices to Nawaz, others

Several petitions, including one by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, have been filed against law allowing former PM to become party president after disqualification

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice remarked that Rafique gives very passionate speeches and he should speak for himself in the court, he instructed that after the hearing there will no media talk outside the court.

“Can’t let my institution be used for political gains,” the chief justice observed. “I don’t watch TV but we get the message on whatever is said about us.”

The chief justice asserted that no one can pressurize Supreme Court and the institution itself determines its constitutional limits.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid's lawyer Barrister Farogh Naseem said that he is pleading disqualification of one person not the annulment of entire Act. 

The chief justice responded by saying that how can he stops a person becoming party president without suspending the law which has allowed him for it.

Senior PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq requested the court to give the government 15 days for the case.

The Chief Justice responded that he can only give 10 days to government to prepare the case.

The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case until February 6.

Following Nawaz's disqualification as prime minister in July in the Panama Papers case, the ruling party managed to amend the Constitution to allow the former premier to retain his chairmanship of the PML-N.

As a result, the Elections Act 2017 was passed by Parliament bringing Nawaz back as the party president despite his disqualification from the National Assembly. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

150 booked after two student groups brawl at Punjab University

150 booked after two student groups brawl at Punjab University

 Updated an hour ago
UN chief offers mediation between Pakistan, India

UN chief offers mediation between Pakistan, India

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing case: FIA foils Rao Anwar’s attempt to leave country

Naqeebullah killing case: FIA foils Rao Anwar’s attempt to leave country

 Updated 42 minutes ago
Corruption cases: Two witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family

Corruption cases: Two witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family

Updated 3 hours ago
If aid curtailed, US will have to fight terrorism alone: PM Abbasi

If aid curtailed, US will have to fight terrorism alone: PM Abbasi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Four dead, 15 injured as bus, truck collide on Karachi's M10 motorway

Four dead, 15 injured as bus, truck collide on Karachi's M10 motorway

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Neither caught Naqeebullah nor investigated him, claims Rao Anwar

Neither caught Naqeebullah nor investigated him, claims Rao Anwar

 Updated 13 hours ago
People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

People uniting for sanctity of vote: Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 14 hours ago
Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

Jang/Geo group's legal notice to Imran Khan

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM