SC cannot be pressurised, says Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD: A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case challenging the recently passed Election Act 2017.



Supreme Court took up as many as 13 petitions against Nawaz's party presidency, including those by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, MNA Jamshaid Dasti, National Party and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The petitions, challenging specific clauses of the recently passed Elections Act 2017, state that Nawaz's appointment as party president is in violation of Clause 5 of the Political Parties Order 2002 and Article 17 of the Constitution.

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice remarked that Rafique gives very passionate speeches and he should speak for himself in the court, he instructed that after the hearing there will no media talk outside the court.

“Can’t let my institution be used for political gains,” the chief justice observed. “I don’t watch TV but we get the message on whatever is said about us.”

The chief justice asserted that no one can pressurize Supreme Court and the institution itself determines its constitutional limits.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid's lawyer Barrister Farogh Naseem said that he is pleading disqualification of one person not the annulment of entire Act.

The chief justice responded by saying that how can he stops a person becoming party president without suspending the law which has allowed him for it.

Senior PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq requested the court to give the government 15 days for the case.

The Chief Justice responded that he can only give 10 days to government to prepare the case.

The court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case until February 6.

Following Nawaz's disqualification as prime minister in July in the Panama Papers case, the ruling party managed to amend the Constitution to allow the former premier to retain his chairmanship of the PML-N.

As a result, the Elections Act 2017 was passed by Parliament bringing Nawaz back as the party president despite his disqualification from the National Assembly.