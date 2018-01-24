Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 24 2018
REUTERS

Man City survive late fightback to reach League Cup final

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

Bristol City's Marlon Pack scores their first goal against Manchester City in the second leg Carabao Cup semifinal in Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain, January 23, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
 

BRISTOL: Manchester City reached the League Cup final, shattering second-tier Bristol City’s hopes of a remarkable upset, as the Premier League leaders survived a late fightback to win 3-2 on Tuesday and clinch the tie 5-3 on aggregate.

City appeared to be cruising when goals from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero either side of halftime put them three goals up over the two legs, after a 2-1 win in the first leg, before their plucky opponents dragged themselves back into the game.

Marlon Pack reduced the arrears for the hosts and Aden Flint grabbed another deep into stoppage time to make it 2-2 on the night, leaving them one goal short of forcing extra time.

There was time for one more goal, but, sadly, for the second-tier side, it was scored by the visitors’ Kevin De Bruyne in the sixth minute of added time, leaving Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side to face Arsenal or Chelsea in the final on Feb. 25.

The second semi-final second leg is on Wednesday.

