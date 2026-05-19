Second Test: Pakistan lose openers, still require 336 against Bangladesh

Bangladeshi players celebrate after taking a wicket against Pakistan in the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on May 19, 2026. — BCB

Pakistan reached 101-2 against Bangladesh at lunch in pursuit of a mammoth 437 on day four of the second Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 0-0, Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal added 27 runs before Nahid Rana removed the latter for 6. Awais (21) was then dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz to leave Pakistan 41-2.

After the early loss of both openers, Skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam steadied progress as Pakistan made 101-2 at lunch, still requiring 335 more runs to win, with eight wickets remaining going into the next session.

Shan was unbeaten on 41, while Babar was on 24 not out.

In their first innings, Bangladesh were bowled out for 278 despite slipping to 116/6 shortly, largely due to a composed and commanding innings from Litton Das, who held the innings together and guided the lower order. The right-handed batter top-scored with a magnificent 126 off 159 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and two sixes.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad was the standout bowler, claiming four wickets for 81 runs in 17 overs. Mohammad Abbas picked up three wickets, while Hasan Ali took two.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 in, handing Bangladesh a 46-run first-innings lead. Babar Azam top-scored with a fighting 68 off 84 deliveries, while Sajid Khan made a valuable contribution lower down the order with a quickfire 38 off 28 balls.

Pacer Nahid Rana and spinner Taijul Islam led Bangladesh’s bowling attack with three wickets each, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two wickets apiece.

In their second innings, the hosts were bowled out for 390, setting Pakistan a daunting 437-run target courtesy of an exceptional century by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Khurram Shahzad starred with figures of 4/86 in 20 overs, while Sajid Khan claimed three wickets.