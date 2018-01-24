Contempt case: Nehal Hashmi submits unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Former PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Nehal Hashmi left himself at the mercy of the Supreme Court on Wednesday after submitting an unconditional apology in the contempt of court case against him.

Hashmi, in a speech to workers in Karachi on May 31, had threatened the prime minister's unidentified 'enemies'.

Taking notice of the issue the next day, the Supreme Court had served him a contempt notice for his controversial remarks, reportedly aimed at the apex court which was conducting the Panama Papers case trial at the time.

Hashmi's counsel Kamran Murtaza submitted his apology in court today.

As the hearing went under way, the Supreme Court objected to Hashmi’s apology, in which he stated that he respects the court and is ready to sacrifice his life for it.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed the two-member bench comprising Justice Dost Mohammad Khan, said "you were going to make our life miserable on earth [as per your speech]", adding that "whatever you say to us is fine but you mentioned our children as well".

Murtaza said his junior counsel has written the apology after Justice Khosa asked the counsel to review the wording of the apology,

In July last year, Hashmi was charged for contempt of court following his controversial remarks.



The apex court had taken suo motu notice of Hashmi’s speech which went viral on May 31 wherein he threatened ‘those investigating the PM’s family’.

The apex court in its notification mentioned the quotes by the senator and stated: “ That by the way of the aforesaid speech you threatened judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan their families and children and members of the JIT and their families and children.”



"The one you are investigating is the PM's son," roared Hashmi.

Without identifying who he was referring to, Hashmi said, “You will not be spared; you are in service now but remember you will retire tomorrow.”

"Those investigating us [must know] we will observe your day of judgment,” he stated further.

Soon after the video emerged, Hashmi was stripped of his party membership and was made to resign from his Senate seat too.