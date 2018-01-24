Decisions by dictators were given legitimacy: Talal

FAISALABAD: The history of Pakistan is full of instances where decisions made by dictators were given legitimacy, said State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday.



While speaking about dictators and their supporters, the state minister said that whenever it was their turn, they were always faced with “baba zehmat”.

The country [nearly] broke down but those behind the damage were not held accountable, Talal said while speaking to the media in Faisalabad.

He also talked about legal action being taken against culprits in various cases, saying “big” suo motu action should be taken as “small” notices would not make a difference in the proceedings.

“People should get justice,” he said, adding that those who inflicted loss on the country should be publically hanged.

Referring to decision of tendering resignations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers, Talal said resignations should be given on the assembly floor. However, he added, those who quit from the Parliament would shoot themselves in the foot and damage their political career.

About former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s upcoming rally, Talal said the public gathering in Jaranwala will break the records of those held recently in Kot Momin and Haripur.