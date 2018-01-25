Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

200 Baloch insurgents lay down arms in Turbat

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

QUETTA: As many as 200 separatist militants, including 15 commanders, laid down renounced violence and laid down their arms on Thursday at a ceremony held at FC Headquarters Turbat.

Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa were chief guests of the ceremony.

The separatists announced submitting to the writ of the state and becoming part of the national mainstream, according to an official press release.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has rejected the request of the exiled leader of the banned Baloch Republican Party (BRP) Brahumdagh Bugti to seek political asylum after more than seven years, just a week after imposing lifetime entry ban on the prominent exiled Baloch leader and Bugti’s brother-in-law, Mehran Marri.

A source in the Swiss government confirmed that Brahumdagh Bugti’s asylum application was turned down because of his links with “incidents of terrorism, violence and militant activities” and the rejection letter clearly sets out these allegations.

Bugti confirmed that his asylum application has been rejected by the Swiss government on the basis of allegations that he has links with the banned Baloch Republican Army (BRA).

Bugti had applied for asylum in Swiss in November 2010 claiming that his life was at risk. He had been living in Afghanistan prior to leaving the country for a Middle Eastern state and from there he flew to Geneva.

It was last week that the Swiss authorities detained Mehran Marri and his family at the Zurich airport and deported them to Germany, after slapping a ban on Mehran Baluch for having links with militancy in Balochistan.

