Famed industrialist Azam Saigol passes away

Azam Saigol/File photo

Renowned industrialist Muhammad Azam Saigol passed away on Wednesday while undergoing medical treatment in Boston, US. He was 66.

Born on November 17, 1951, Saigol was educated at Oxford and went on to hold various positions in big corporations.

He held key executive and directorial positions at Kohinoor Industries Ltd, Saritow Spinning Mills, Pak Elektron Ltd and Azam Textile Mills.

Saigol served as a member of the board of directors at Pakistan International Airlines from 2013 to 2016, and was the chairman of the flagship airline during 2016.

In a statement issued in Karachi today, the executive committee and members of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) expressed their condolences on his demise.

Saigol leaves behind his wife, Amber Haroon Saigol, who is chairperson of the Dawn Media group.