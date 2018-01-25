Ended load-shedding under leadership of Nawaz, says Shehbaz Sharif

MALAKWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he fulfilled the promise of ending load-shedding all over the country under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, while addressing a public gathering on Thursday.

He added that the country's economy was at its worst when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took charge of the government, but today all across the country development projects are being initiated.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson, the chief minister said: "Zardari says that he signed for CPEC, but then why no projects under it were initiated in Pakistan."

Shehbaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan lies to the nation and levels false allegations.

"I have taken Imran Khan to court for his baseless allegations, he doesn't appear before the court," Shehbaz added.

The PML-N leader demanded court to constitute a bench to immediately hear cases related to the allegations levelled by the PTI chairperson.