Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ended load-shedding under leadership of Nawaz, says Shehbaz Sharif

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

MALAKWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he fulfilled the promise of ending load-shedding all over the country under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, while addressing a public gathering on Thursday.

He added that the country's economy was at its worst when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took charge of the government, but today all across the country development projects are being initiated. 

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson, the chief minister said: "Zardari says that he signed for CPEC, but then why no projects under it were initiated in Pakistan."

Shehbaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan lies to the nation and levels false allegations.

"I have taken Imran Khan to court for his baseless allegations, he doesn't appear before the court," Shehbaz added.

The PML-N leader demanded court to constitute a bench to immediately hear cases related to the allegations levelled by the PTI chairperson. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CTD recommends formation of JIT in Intezar case

CTD recommends formation of JIT in Intezar case

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Pakistan won't allow breach of airspace, sovereignty, says Rabbani

Pakistan won't allow breach of airspace, sovereignty, says Rabbani

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Jan 24 drone attack was on Afghan refugee camp: DG ISPR

Jan 24 drone attack was on Afghan refugee camp: DG ISPR

Updated 44 minutes ago
Democracy strengthening in Pakistan, says PM Abbasi at Davos

Democracy strengthening in Pakistan, says PM Abbasi at Davos

Updated 2 hours ago
Armed clash: Protests held in Dadu against police failure to nab PPP MPA

Armed clash: Protests held in Dadu against police failure to nab PPP MPA

Updated 2 hours ago
Pir Sialvi takes back protest call after meeting Shehbaz Sharif

Pir Sialvi takes back protest call after meeting Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Sindh government fails to operationalise German Regional Blood Centres

Sindh government fails to operationalise German Regional Blood Centres

 Updated 3 hours ago
Health hazards: SC stops operations of 24 mineral water companies

Health hazards: SC stops operations of 24 mineral water companies

Updated 3 hours ago
Senators meet Aasma’s father in Mardan, offer condolences

Senators meet Aasma’s father in Mardan, offer condolences

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM