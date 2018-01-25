CTD recommends formation of JIT in Intezar case

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police has recommended the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the killing of Intezar Ahmed.



On January 13, Intezar was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city.

According to DIG CTD, Aamir Farooqi, the JIT would determine the reason behind the presence of the police at the crime scene, adding that the way Intezar’s car was stopped creates suspicion. The JIT is also expected to evaluate the role of suspended ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider.

DIG Farooqi said the decision to form a JIT was taken after consultations with Intezar Ahmed's father.

“It seems this was an attempt to kidnap Intezar,” Farooqi said, adding that private vehicles were used by officials involved.

The DIG stressed that the entire action was conducted quickly and unprofessionally. “Not a single police official was in uniform.”

CTD officials have identified the suspected shooters as Bilal and Daniyal – the former was the principal staff officer of suspended ACCL SSP Muqaddas Haider while the latter was his gunman.

Officials said the presence of both officials, in civvies, at the time of the shooting is suspicious.

The CTD, which has recorded the statement of Madiha Kiyani, the girl who accompanied Intezar on the night of the incident, has yet to determine the purpose of the killing.

Earlier, the slain youth's father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, said that the truth behind his son's killing will not be revealed unless the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident is released.

"The police are weaving a new story after recording former SSP [Muqadas Haider] and Madiha Kiyani's statements," Ahmed told Geo News on Wednesday.