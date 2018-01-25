Imran demands thorough investigation into alleged child pornography ring in Kasur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan has demanded a thorough probe by a high-powered joint investigation team into reports of a child pornography ring allegedly operating in Kasur.



Following the arrest of suspect Imran Ali in the horrific murder and rape case of seven-year-old Zainab, reports have emerged that the accused held several bank accounts, which included foreign currency accounts.

"After the arrest of Imran Ali in the Zainab case, a tale of a well-connected operation of child pornography, abuse & murder is unravelling as he is found to have numerous bank accts," the PTI chairperson said in a tweet posted on Thursday.



"Clearly the scale of these crimes against (SIC) our innocent children shows involvement of powerful people," he said, stressing that a 'strong JIT' should thoroughly investigate the reports.



"A strong JIT must investigate this thoroughly including the Kasur child pornography case which Rana Sanaullah shamefully dismissed as a land dispute," he said.



JIT to probe reports of bank accounts held by Zainab rape-murder suspect

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of reports of multiple bank accounts of the accused in Zainab rape and murder case, and directed the joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the matter.

The Punjab government, on the chief minister's directives, has notified addition of a representative of the State Bank of Pakistan and DG Forensic Science Laboratory to the already existing JIT in the case, headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG).

Police officials confirmed the addition of the two members to the team.

The JIT has been directed to probe reports by a private media house suggesting that the accused, Imran Ali Naqshbandi, has several bank accounts.

The investigation team has been ordered to investigate the matter and report on its findings.