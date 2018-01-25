Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Islamabad, Quetta to face off in friendly match ahead of PSL 3

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

KARACHI: Ahead of the action-packed encounters in the third edition of Pakistan Super League, the two PSL teams Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will take on each other for a friendly encounter.

Representatives of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have reached the understanding of playing an “All Stars Muqabla” on February 15 in Rawalpindi.

“Players representing both the franchises, celebrities and former cricketing legends will take on each other on Pakistan’s soil,” said a joint statement issued by Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

“In future more matches will be played in various cities of Pakistan.”

The match next month will be played at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Speaking about the initiative, Nadeem Omar, the owner of Quetta Gladiators said that “All Stars Muqabla” between two franchises of PSL will help strengthen the fans’ ownership.

“Our aim from the start has been to give back to the city and people of Quetta. The All Stars Muqabala will thus be the foremost example of this aim of ours. We look forward to hosting this and giving back to a community that has given us so much and we’ll be giving our local Quetta boy, Mohammad Junaid, an outing in this match as well,” Omar said.

Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, echoed those sentiments.

“We have always considered the support of cricket in the country to be one of our foremost duties. This match will hopefully be another stepping stone for the return of high-level cricket – including the PSL – back to our own shores,” he noted.

Maxwell back in Australia ODI squad as cover for Finch

‘Apologise’, Serena tells Sandgren

Zidane takes blame as Real Madrid suffer humiliating defeat

Who is Larry Nassar, the man sentenced to 175 years?

England's Shrubsole first woman to appear on Wisden cover

Afghanistan crush NZ to storm into U-19 World Cup semis

Fast bowlers dominate first day of final Ind-SA Test

Pakistan outclass New Zealand in second T20 to level series

Woods gives thumbs up on eve of PGA Tour return

