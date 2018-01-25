Can't connect right now! retry
Foreign services delegation visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Photo: File 

PESHAWAR: A 24-member delegation of the advisers of the foreign services visited Corps Headquarters in the city on Thursday where they were briefed on the prevailing security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday, the delegation was informed about contribution of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and bringing normalcy in the region.

The delegation was also briefed on development activities undertaken by Pakistan Army in entire Fata. They were also informed that the unprecedented development work have brought a positive change in the living standard of tribespeople.

Repatriation of temporarily displaced persons, Fata Reforms, and the Pakistan-Afghanistan border management system/border fencing was also part of the briefing.

During their day-long visit, the delegation also visited areas of Khyber Agency, where they were briefed on the achievements of Operation Khyber-4 and the fencing that was under way along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

