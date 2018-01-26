Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Assets reference: Witnesses record statements against Ishaq Dar

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Dar has been in London since October last year. 

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar resumed its proceedings today. 

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Dar, following his indictment, has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

Court orders unfreezing of Dar’s Hajveri Trust account

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar had pleaded accountability court to order un-freezing of charity organisations' bank accounts

During today's hearing, NAB's prosecution witness. excise department Lahore's Mohammad Naeem, recorded his statement first. 

Later, Zafar Iqbal recorded his statement in court and presented records of Dar and his wife's 15 bank accounts in court. 

Dismissed NADRA official Qabos Aziz also appeared in court and recorded his statement. He informed the court that he had provided NAB details of Dar’s family tree when he was called to record his statement with them. 

At the last hearing, three witnesses had recorded their statements against Dar. 

On Wednesday, the court had ordered unfreezing of the former finance minister's Hajveri Trust bank account on welfare grounds. The trust manages an orphanage in Lahore. 

Following his indictment, Dar's assets were seized by NAB in accordance with the law. 

