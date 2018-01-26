CJP takes notice as DNA report confirms Aasma was raped before murder

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of minor Aasma’s murder case after DNA tests confirmed the four-year-old was raped before she was killed in Mardan earlier this month.



The chief justice has summoned a report from Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours.

DNA tests have confirmed minor Aasma was raped before she was murdered, forensic officials said earlier today in the latest development in the ongoing investigation against the brutal incident.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG Dr Ashraf Tahir said that DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene prove that the four-year-old was sexually assaulted before her death.

One person’s DNA was found on Aasma’s body which confirms the rape, the official said, adding that the next stage in the investigation would be to match the DNA samples taken from around 200 people in the case to track down the suspect.

Mardan police have already sent DNA samples of around 200 people to the Punjab Forensics Laboratory for the purpose, he said.

A report detailing the DNA tests and their results so far has been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, he added.

Four-year-old Aasma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan. She was found dead the next day in sugarcane fields.