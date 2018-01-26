Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
Azam Malik

CJP takes notice as DNA report confirms Aasma was raped before murder

By
Azam Malik

Friday Jan 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of minor Aasma’s murder case after DNA tests confirmed the four-year-old was raped before she was killed in Mardan earlier this month.

The chief justice has summoned a report from Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours. 

DNA tests have confirmed minor Aasma was raped before she was murdered, forensic officials said earlier today in the latest development in the ongoing investigation against the brutal incident.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency DG Dr Ashraf Tahir said that DNA tests conducted on the samples obtained from the deceased’s body and the crime scene prove that the four-year-old was sexually assaulted before her death.

One person’s DNA was found on Aasma’s body which confirms the rape, the official said, adding that the next stage in the investigation would be to match the DNA samples taken from around 200 people in the case to track down the suspect.

Mardan police have already sent DNA samples of around 200 people to the Punjab Forensics Laboratory for the purpose, he said.

A report detailing the DNA tests and their results so far has been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, he added.

Four-year-old Aasma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area of Mardan. She was found dead the next day in sugarcane fields.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PIA to end flights to Kuwait

PIA to end flights to Kuwait

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Zardari's meeting with Balochistan CM marks start of Senate horse-trading: PML-N

Zardari's meeting with Balochistan CM marks start of Senate horse-trading: PML-N

Updated an hour ago
SBP finds no bank accounts of Zainab rape-murder suspect: sources

SBP finds no bank accounts of Zainab rape-murder suspect: sources

 Updated 53 minutes ago
Rao Anwar's tenure saw 444 accused killed in encounters: report

Rao Anwar's tenure saw 444 accused killed in encounters: report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Hajj balloting halted after SHC stay order

Hajj balloting halted after SHC stay order

Updated 3 hours ago
Concealing assets qualifies as dishonesty, reasserts CJP

Concealing assets qualifies as dishonesty, reasserts CJP

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar announced

Three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar announced

Updated 3 hours ago
'Naqeebullah was picked up on Jan 3': Inquiry report submitted in SC

'Naqeebullah was picked up on Jan 3': Inquiry report submitted in SC

 Updated 5 hours ago
UN credibility at stake on Palestine, occupied Kashmir: Lodhi

UN credibility at stake on Palestine, occupied Kashmir: Lodhi

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM