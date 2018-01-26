Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
SKSohail Khan

Chief Justice summons data on movement of private jets from CAA

Friday Jan 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice  Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned details from the Civil Aviation Authority regarding the movement of private aircraft over the last 15 days from all airports. 

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been directed to produce the date regarding the movement of all private aircraft at all Pakistani airports tomorrow (Saturday, January 27) at the apex court's Karachi registry. 

Additionally, the Chief Justice has also summoned a report regarding inquiries and investigation pertaining to appointments of pilots on the basis of fake degrees.

Sources told Geo.tv that certain media reports have given wind to the notion that many pilots employed by the airline are not graduates and are holding fake degrees. 

