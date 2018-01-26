Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will take notice of any sign of negligence, Sanaullah on Kasur scandal proceedings

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Note: The lawyer representing the families said 284 children were victimised, however, the JIT in its findings confirmed 20 victims of child abuse/pornographic videos. The HRCP report states that a large number of children were victims of the crime. 
 

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that if any sign of negligence or dereliction of duty surfaces in the Kasur child abuse scandal then the provincial government will take notice.

Sanaullah was speaking to Geo News, shortly after an in-depth report by Geo.tv shed light on the 2015 scandal and its aftermath.

The provincial law minister said a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was constituted after the scandal surfaced, which worked tirelessly and submitted a challan on the matter as well.

He added that the case is proceeding in the anti-terrorism court and the prosecution is assisting the affectees.

Grim lessons from Kasur: A tragic legacy of child sexual abuse

A tale of two cases: Zainab and the 2015 victims of child abuse

While responding to a question about an MPA offering a family Rs450,000, Sanaullah said that if that was the case then the family should have stated the same before the court.

He further said that the courts are present to hand over the verdict in the cases and the matter is being investigated.

Sanaullah maintained that such cases should not be used for political gains.

While responding to a query related to the counseling and schooling of the young victims, he claimed the state tried to assist them but the parents of the children refused to send them out of their area to boarding schools.

He also said that the state cannot interfere further in such cases, adding that if there are any complaints, then parents should approach the court that they aren’t receiving complete legal assistance. 

The investigative report mentioned the rampant child abuse cases in Kasur's Hussain Khanwala village. Even after the incident which surfaced in 2015, cases of sexual assault involving children continued to be brought to the public arena. 

In 2016, 141 child offences were reported from Kasur alone, according to data provided by Sahil, an Islamabad based NGO working to prevent child exploitation. None of the cases made national headlines.

According to Sahil, cases of sexual abuse against children are recorded nationwide every year. However, reports from Kasur always stand out.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Naqeebullah murder case: IG Sindh constitutes new investigation committee

Naqeebullah murder case: IG Sindh constitutes new investigation committee

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Democracy best way to serve peoples' interests, Indonesian president tells parliament

Democracy best way to serve peoples' interests, Indonesian president tells parliament

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Their applause opened my wounds, says mother of Kasur minor killed in 2017

Their applause opened my wounds, says mother of Kasur minor killed in 2017

Updated 3 hours ago
Stranded mountain climbers in Pakistan to be rescued

Stranded mountain climbers in Pakistan to be rescued

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N invites applications for Senate elections

PML-N invites applications for Senate elections

 Updated 5 hours ago
KP industries await incentives govt promised in 2016

KP industries await incentives govt promised in 2016

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Intezar murder case: JIT records statement of victim's father, eyewitness

Intezar murder case: JIT records statement of victim's father, eyewitness

 Updated 6 hours ago
Chief Justice summons data on movement of private jets from CAA

Chief Justice summons data on movement of private jets from CAA

 Updated 9 hours ago
Interior Minister slams spreading of fake news

Interior Minister slams spreading of fake news

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM