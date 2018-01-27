Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 27 2018
Irfanullah

Six-day-old baby girl abducted from Faisalabad hospital

Irfanullah

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

A closed-circuit television footage shows a woman carrying a child from the Labour Room of the hospital. Photo: Geo News screen grab
FAISALABAD: A six-day-old baby girl has been kidnapped from Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, Geo News reported Saturday afternoon. 

The police have started the investigation into the matter with the help of closed-circuit television footage, which shows an unknown woman carrying the baby outside the hospital.     

According to police, Hafeeza Bibi, a woman from a local village in Faisalabad, had given birth to twins last week. A suspicious woman was caught in the camera taking one of her babies away and escaping. 

Moreover, the hospital administration has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter. The committee comprises Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Faheem, Dr Naseem Tahira and security-in-charge.

On September 16, 2016, a newborn was kidnapped from the labour room of Karachi's Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. 

Noor Begum, the mother, said that an unknown veiled lady came to her bed and said that her sister-in-law was also admitted in the same ward. When the staff came to change her clothes the unknown woman took her baby and rushed to the stairs.             

