Zainab rape, murder case: JIT to probe seven other similar cases

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team constituted to probe Zainab rape, murder case will also investigate seven other similar cases reported in Kasur, informed the Punjab government spokesperson on Saturday.



The JIT has been directed to complete its investigation shortly, as the police will immediately send charge-sheet against the suspect to the court in light of its investigations.

Meanwhile, the television anchor who claimed that the suspect Imran Ali holds 37 bank accounts did not appear before the JIT today (Saturday). The senior journalist also skipped the JIT’s meeting held yesterday as well.

On the contrary, the anchor's claims were rejected by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The bank, in a letter to the joint investigation team formed to probe the rape and murder of Zainab, confirmed that suspect Imran Ali had no commercial bank accounts.

“All commercial banks have informed that they have searched their databases and found no account of the accused against the said CNIC,” the letter read.

Announcing the findings of the central bank during a news conference on Friday, Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said allegations regarding the primary accused by a television anchor were "fake and fabricated" and were issued without any consideration of the consequences.

The central bank had launched an inquiry after the anchor had alleged that Imran Ali, the main accused in the Zainab murder case, had dozens of bank accounts.

Malik further said that the apex court has taken suo moto and the case is currently subjudice,

While responding to a question regarding lawmakers named in relation to the child abuse issue in Kasur, Ali said that "those who faced character assassination" have a right to clear their name.

The Supreme Court will hear Zainab case tomorrow (Sunday) at its Lahore registry.