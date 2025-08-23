DPM Ishaq Dar meets Bangladesh political leaders in landmark visit

A Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami delegation, led by Naib Ameer Dr. Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, meets Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Dhaka on August 23, 2025. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dar-JI delegation discuss ways to strengthen Pak-Bangladesh ties.

DPM Dar lauds courage of JI leaders, workers in face of hardships.

Affirms Pakistan’s commitment to mutually beneficial Bangladesh ties.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday emphasised the need for greater interaction between the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

DPM Dar, who is currently in Dhaka for a two-day official visit, made the remarks during his engagements with the country’s key political stakeholders. The visit marks the first by a Pakistani foreign minister to Bangladesh in 13 years.

As part of his interaction with different political stakeholders, DPM Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

In a post on X, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that the delegation was led by JI Naib Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher.

“The ways to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and the recent developments in the region were two key areas of discussion,” said the FO spokesperson.

The DPM lauded the courage and steadfastness of the JI leaders and activists in the face of hardships and difficulties.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister received a delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP), led by Mr Akhtar Hossain.

During the discussion, the DPM appreciated the NCP leadership’s vision for reform and social justice. He emphasised the need for greater interaction between the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For their part, the delegation members apprised the DPM of different facets of countrywide political mobilisation in 2024.

The two sides also discussed possibilities to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead, read the statement.

Later, DPM Dar met with a delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The FO spokesperson said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere.

“The DPM expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit,” read the statement.

Regional cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, during which Bangladesh's foundational role in establishing SAARC was fondly acknowledged, it added.

The FO spokesperson said that the leaders also reflected on past high-level interactions between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

FM Dar's visit, from August 23 to August 24, comes in response to the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and will see the Pakistani dignitary meeting the country's Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, and Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain.

Upon landing, FM Dar was received at the airport by Ambassador Asad Alam Siam, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, alongside Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider and other senior Bangladeshi officials.

During his visit, the two countries are expected to sign several agreements, including on trade.

The foreign minister's visit comes against the backdrop of warming ties between Islamabad and Dhaka ever since the ouster of PM Hasina — who fled to India — after a mass student-led uprising.

Since then, Pakistan and Bangladesh began sea trade last year, expanding government-to-government commerce in February. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also held several interactions with Bangladesh's Yunus.

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held talks Thursday in Dhaka, where he agreed to set up joint commissions to boost trade and investment.

A day earlier, top military commanders from both nations also met in Pakistan.

Last month, Islamabad and Dhaka reached a major diplomatic breakthrough by agreeing in principle to grant visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports.

The agreement came during a high-level meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh’s Home Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury in Dhaka.

Earlier in April, Pakistan and Bangladesh welcomed the launch of direct shipping between Karachi and Chittagong and underscored the need to resume direct air links.

The development came during the 6th round of Foreign Secretary Level Consultations (FSLC) held in Dhaka on April 17. Both sides also expressed satisfaction over the progress made in easing travel and visa facilitation.

The talks, commencing after a hiatus of 15 years, were led by the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Amna Baloch and Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, and were held in a cordial atmosphere and reflected a shared resolve to revitalise bilateral engagement, the statement mentioned.