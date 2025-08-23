 
Geo News

CM Murad orders restoration of 150-year-old historic Banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz

"Provincial government is committed to preserving and reviving ancient trees," says Murad Ali Shah

By
Kamran Razi
|

August 23, 2025

150-year-old banyan tree collapses at Qasr-e-Naz after heavy rainfall lashes city. — Reporter
150-year-old banyan tree collapses at Qasr-e-Naz after heavy rainfall lashes city. — Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the restoration of a 150-year-old banyan tree at Karachi's Qasr-e-Naz, which collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The chief minister has instructed the secretary forests to immediately begin restoration work, a statement from his office said on Saturday. Chief Conservator Javed Mahar, along with his team, will oversee the revival of the tree.

CM Shah said that centuries-old trees are not only cultural heritage and symbols of ancestors but also vital for protecting the environment.

“In the era of climate change, every plant has immense importance,” he noted, adding that the banyan tree is also known as the ‘Tree of Life.’

He recalled that the forest department had earlier restored another historic tree in 2021, which had fallen during heavy rains in the premises of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

CM Shah reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to preserving and reviving ancient trees as part of its efforts to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability.

Pakistan lake formed by mountain mudslide threatens 'catastrophic' floods
Pakistan lake formed by mountain mudslide threatens 'catastrophic' floods
Lahore ATC remands Imran Khan's nephew in police custody for five days
Lahore ATC remands Imran Khan's nephew in police custody for five days
RAW network 'busted' in Karachi as CTD arrests six suspects video
RAW network 'busted' in Karachi as CTD arrests six suspects
Karachi warehouse blast death toll climbs to six; police arrest owner
Karachi warehouse blast death toll climbs to six; police arrest owner
FO rules out Shehbaz-Modi meeting at SCO Summit
FO rules out Shehbaz-Modi meeting at SCO Summit
COAS Munir stresses joint civil-military efforts to address challenges in Balochistan visit video
COAS Munir stresses joint civil-military efforts to address challenges in Balochistan visit
FM Ishaq Dar reaches Bangladesh, marking first high-level visit in 13 years video
FM Ishaq Dar reaches Bangladesh, marking first high-level visit in 13 years
Over 300 houses damaged in Ghizer as authorities assess flood impact
Over 300 houses damaged in Ghizer as authorities assess flood impact