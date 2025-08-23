CM Murad orders restoration of 150-year-old historic Banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz

150-year-old banyan tree collapses at Qasr-e-Naz after heavy rainfall lashes city. — Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the restoration of a 150-year-old banyan tree at Karachi's Qasr-e-Naz, which collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The chief minister has instructed the secretary forests to immediately begin restoration work, a statement from his office said on Saturday. Chief Conservator Javed Mahar, along with his team, will oversee the revival of the tree.

CM Shah said that centuries-old trees are not only cultural heritage and symbols of ancestors but also vital for protecting the environment.

“In the era of climate change, every plant has immense importance,” he noted, adding that the banyan tree is also known as the ‘Tree of Life.’

He recalled that the forest department had earlier restored another historic tree in 2021, which had fallen during heavy rains in the premises of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

CM Shah reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to preserving and reviving ancient trees as part of its efforts to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability.