Pakistan Embassy in Rome introduces 'Chaunsa Gelato' to mark Independence Day

Rich flavour, aroma of gelato praised as it fuses Italian artisanal craftsmanship with Pakistan’s renowned Chaunsa mango

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2025

People standing at the gelateria Frigidarium in Italy's Rome. — Pakistan Embassy in Rome

ROME: The Embassy of Pakistan in Rome, in collaboration with the city’s top-rated gelateria Frigidarium, has introduced a unique Chaunsa Mango Gelato as part of Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations.

The "Chaunsa Gelato Festival", held at Piazza Navona, drew a diverse crowd including diplomats, business leaders, officials, tourists, and members of the Pakistani community.

Visitors praised the rich flavour and aroma of the gelato, which fused Italian artisanal craftsmanship with Pakistan’s renowned Chaunsa mango.

Frigidarium’s proprietor and gelato maestro, Fabrizio, lauded the fruit’s quality, describing Chaunsa mangoes as “outstanding” with “impressive natural sweetness and texture” that make them ideal for gelato making.

A person holds the Chaunsa Mango Gelato in their hand. — Pakistan Embassy in Rome

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Ali Javed, expressed appreciation for Frigidarium’s collaboration and offered future partnerships using Pakistan’s premium produce, including thin-shelled almonds, freshly harvested walnuts, apricot seeds, and saffron from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s long-grain pine nut, regarded by connoisseurs as among the finest in the world.

Ambassador Javed further announced plans to mark Pakistan’s National Day in March with a ‘Kinnow Gelato’, gifting Frigidarium the country’s famed citrus fruit to extend the culinary partnership.

Fabrizio welcomed the idea, noting his enthusiasm to experiment further and elevate traditional gelato-making.

The initiative, according to the embassy, reflects Pakistan’s commitment to promoting its premium agricultural products while strengthening cultural and culinary ties with Italian civil society.

