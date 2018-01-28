Suspect arrested from Jhang for online trading of child pornography

JHANG: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man on Sunday for possessing and dealing in child porn videos from Jhang’s Satellite town.



In a press conference, Deputy Director Cybercrimes wing FIA Khalid Anis said the suspect is involved in the activity since two years.

“It is a syndicate, involving members from Pakistan, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden, in which they used to share content on a group,” said Anees.

FIA officials conducted a raid in the area after receiving a tip from Canadian law enforcement officials via Interpol and arrested Taimur Maqsood, suspected of trading child porn films.

During raid, 60 gigabytes of data, a laptop, mobile phone, banned films and other equipment was recovered from the suspect's possession.

FIA officials said the suspect, who is electric engineer by profession, confessed to his involvement during initial interrogation.

“Joined KIK messenger two years ago and was part of public groups. Which included pornographic and also child abuse content,” said Maqsood.

“The groups also included material involving minors,” he further said.

The accused said that he was involved in the act for his gratification.

FIA officials informed that Canadian authorities had identified the individual after an operation in Ottawa.

Further investigation is under way, the FIA said, adding it is trying to find out who else was involved in the matter.