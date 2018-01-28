Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
Adnan Malik

Suspect arrested from Jhang for online trading of child pornography

By
Adnan Malik

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

JHANG: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a man on Sunday for possessing and dealing in child porn videos from Jhang’s Satellite town.

In a press conference, Deputy Director Cybercrimes wing FIA Khalid Anis said the suspect is involved in the activity since two years.

“It is a syndicate, involving members from Pakistan, Canada, New Zealand and Sweden, in which they used to share content on a group,” said Anees.

FIA officials conducted a raid in the area after receiving a tip from Canadian law enforcement officials via Interpol and arrested Taimur Maqsood, suspected of trading child porn films.

During raid, 60 gigabytes of data, a laptop, mobile phone, banned films and other equipment was recovered from the suspect's possession.

FIA officials said the suspect, who is electric engineer by profession, confessed to his involvement during initial interrogation.

“Joined KIK messenger two years ago and was part of public groups. Which included pornographic and also child abuse content,” said Maqsood.

“The groups also included material involving minors,” he further said.

The accused said that he was involved in the act for his gratification.

FIA officials informed that Canadian authorities had identified the individual after an operation in Ottawa.

Further investigation is under way, the FIA said, adding it is trying to find out who else was involved in the matter. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Family hopes for justice as hearing to resume on Fahad Malik’s murder case

Family hopes for justice as hearing to resume on Fahad Malik’s murder case

Updated an hour ago
KP IG orders inquiry into death of maid employed by Mushtaq Ghani’s brother

KP IG orders inquiry into death of maid employed by Mushtaq Ghani’s brother

 Updated an hour ago
Third-grader allegedly raped in Mardan; suspect arrested

Third-grader allegedly raped in Mardan; suspect arrested

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man held for attempted sexual assault of minor in Kasur

Man held for attempted sexual assault of minor in Kasur

 Updated an hour ago
Gujranwala housemaid allegedly tortured by police over theft suspicion

Gujranwala housemaid allegedly tortured by police over theft suspicion

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran part of same parliament he cursed: Asfandyar Wali

Imran part of same parliament he cursed: Asfandyar Wali

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Army to bear educational expenses of Naqeebullah's son, says jirga leader

Army to bear educational expenses of Naqeebullah's son, says jirga leader

Updated 4 hours ago
Kohat medical student shot dead after rejecting marriage proposal

Kohat medical student shot dead after rejecting marriage proposal

 Updated an hour ago
Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM