PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

JATI UMRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif chaired on Sunday a consultative party meeting here, during which matters pertaining to country’s political situation and others came under discussion.

The session was also attended by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

During the meeting, matters related to Senate elections and PML-N’s public contact campaign were also discussed.

The meeting comes a day after the former prime minister addressed a party rally in Jaranwala, galvanising his supporters for the upcoming elections as he slammed his political opponents.

Alluding to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Nawaz said his party will push its “political opponents hard" in 2018, so they are not seen again.

The PML-N president claimed that he had told former US president Barrack Obama that drone attacks in Pakistan were not acceptable.

"I told Obama that Pakistan is a sovereign state and drone attacks would not be tolerated, and do you not remember that during my tenure those attacks had stopped," he reminded the public of Jaranwala.

Nawaz reminded the public that they elected him as the prime minister and their vote's sanctity should not be targeted.