Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces recover weapons during Balochistan raids

QUETTA: Under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Frontier Corps along with intelligence agencies carried out Intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations statement on Sunday.

The IBOs were carried out in Dera Bugti, Chattar and Lehri areas, said the army’s media cell.

During the raids, weapons and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices, rocket launcher, sub-machine guns, anti-personnel mines, hand grenades, accessories of different weapons and large quantity of various caliber ammunition were recovered, said the ISPR.

Pakistan had launched a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad' in February 2017, which was based on broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.





