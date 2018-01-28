Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

Photo: File

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred when unidentified persons opened fire at him in Hazar Ganji area of the city Sunday.

According to the police, constable Ahmed Khan was returning home after duty when unidentified persons opened fire on him.

The incident left the constable critically injured. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Recently, a number of security personnel have lost their lives in different incident of terrorism.

Two Balochistan Constabulary personnel were martyred and one injured when they were shot at by unidentified attackers January 18.

The personnel were part of the Rapid Response Force. They were deployed at a flyover for security when the incident took place, SSP operations had said.

While they were changing their uniforms, the attackers, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on them, injuring all three, and sped away.

Prior to that, on January 9, four Balochistan Constabulary personnel were martyred in a suspected suicide blast on Quetta's Zarghoon road near the Balochistan Assembly building.

The explosion took place near a police truck parked close to GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the city's high-security Red Zone, around 300 metres from the provincial assembly building.