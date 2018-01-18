Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Two Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Quetta

Thursday Jan 18, 2018

QUETTA: Two Balochistan Constabulary personnel were martyred and one injured when they were shot at by unidentified attackers Thursday morning. 

SSP Operations informed that the officials, part of the Rapid Response Force, were deployed at a flyover on Quetta's Double Road for security duty. 

While they were changing their uniforms, the attackers, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on them, injuring all three, and sped away. 

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital where two officials passed away due to the serious nature of injuries while one is still under treatment.

Following the incident, security forces reached the crime scene and sealed it to collect evidence.

The SSP said this is the second incident targeting police in three days in Quetta.

Politicians condemn terrorist attack targeting security personnel in Quetta

Messages condemning the attack are pouring in on social media

A police constable was shot dead by unidentified attackers on the city's Raisani Road on January 16. 

A day earlier, on Jan 15, five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in Kech, Balochistan when their vehicle turned turtle after it was fired at. 

On Jan 9, four Balochistan Constabulary personnel were among six killed in a suicide attack near the Balochistan Assembly. 

On Jan 2, at least five people, including two FC personnel, were injured as a result of a gun and bomb attack on a check post in the Baleli area of the provincial capital, said security sources.

