Imran part of same parliament he cursed: Asfandyar Wali

ANP leader Asfandyar Wali

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali while criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on Sunday, said that Imran Khan cursed the parliament being a part of the institution.

The ANP leaders were addressing a party rally here on the death anniversary of Khan Abdulghaffar Khan and Khan Abdulwali Khan.

Party leader Ameer Haider Hoti, in his address, said true Pashtuns will be facing the opponents in the province.

“Tsunami will face Bachha Khani,” said the ANP leader.

Meanwhile, Asfandyar Wali said that when the time for elections came the religious parties dismissed the allies.

He said that if the members of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas are in the parliament then their issues can be easily resolved.

He demanded that legislation should be carried out in the FATA assembly for representation before the upcoming general elections in 2018.

Asfandyar Wali said that the country will have peace and welfare following the philosophy of Bachha Khan.

At the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, Imran had cursed the Parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif's re-election as the party head after his disqualification.

"I give Laanat (curse) the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being elected the PML-N president.

Imran's remarks followed the repeated cursing of the Parliament from Rasheed, who also announced his resignation from the assembly.