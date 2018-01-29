CPEC most important initiative of our generation: PM Abbasi

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan said on Monday that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the most important initiative of our generation.

“This is perhaps the most important initiative of our generation and the most visible part of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the first-ever International Gwadar Expo.

The prime minister also reflected on the World Economic Forum, which was held in Davos last week. "..theme there [WEF] was 'Shared Future in Fractured World', the reality is that in today’s world the largest initiative that is mending the fractures is [Chinese] President Xi’s vision of taking the historical linkages of yesterday, transposing them onto the fractures of today and creating linkages for tomorrow".

"CPEC, today, for Pakistan is this reality; the Gwadar port, the Gwadar Free Zone, the Eastway expressway and other projects in Gwadar. It is the motorways and the highways that are linking Gwadar to Khunjerab, that are linking Peshawar to Karachi. It is the modernisation of our railway system. It is the establishment of the power projects…and it is the special economic zones that will generate employment, that will create export for Pakistan and that will give prosperity to people of Pakistan," he remarked.

Two-day expo

The Gwadar Expo, which has been jointly organised by Gwadar Development Authority and China Overseas Ports Holding Company, is being attended by foreign dignitaries, ambassadors and people from the business community across the world.



The expo seeks to provide a platform for interaction between local and foreign business entrepreneurs, financiers, investors and government officials to utilise the benefits of this mega project for enhanced investment, business and employment opportunities.



A business centre has also been set up by the China Overseas Ports Holding Company, which will provide a one-window operation for matters including immigration, customs, visa operations and port clearance facilities.



Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company Zhang Baozhong has said with the construction of Free Zone, the port city of Gwadar would become a big commercial hub in the region.

In an interview, the Chairman COPHC said development of Gwadar would help to improve the overall economic conditions of the country and also of the local people.

Zhang said for construction of Gwadar Free Zone, China had employed around two thousand local people keeping in view their involvement in the mega project.

He said Expo which would attract delegations from countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates would help proper marketing of local products including fishing, embroidery and dairy products.

Earlier, the Assistant Director Fisheries had issued notification for a three-day ban on fishing in Gwardar. The ban will continue till January 30.