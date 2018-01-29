Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
GEO NEWS

IHC accepts contempt petition against Nawaz, Maryam

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz at the Kot Momin rally on Jan 6. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted for hearing on Monday a contempt of court petition against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.

Other respondents in the case include the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

The petitioner has claimed that the father-daughter duo uttered anti-judiciary remarks at a rally in Kot Momin and in Punjab House.

Thus contempt proceedings should be initiated against them, the petitioner pleads. 

Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court in its landmark July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case. 

At the Kot Momin rally on January 6, Nawaz, comparing the verdict in his case and that of his political rival Imran Khan’s, said dual standards of justice were unacceptable.

Do not accept different standards of justice, says Nawaz at Kot Momin rally

Former premier's daughter Maryam Nawaz addressed the rally earlier

Addressing the party workers, Nawaz lamented that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran was not punished by the courts even though he admitted to being the owner of an offshore company, while he was ousted despite being an elected prime minister. 

In December last year, the IHC had dismissed a similar contempt petition against Nawaz. 

The petitioner had stated that Nawaz had committed contempt of court during a speech in Lahore on August 25, 2017. 

