Do not accept different standards of justice, says Nawaz at Kot Momin rally

SARGODHA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, comparing the verdict in his case and Imran Khan’s case, on Saturday said dual standards of justice were unacceptable.



Addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally in Kot Momin, Nawaz lamented that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was not punished by the courts even though he admitted to being the owner of an offshore company, while he was ousted despite being an elected prime minister.



"You hurl allegations at others, but you, yourself are a very corrupt man," Nawaz said while referring to Imran.

Nawaz added that the huge turnout of the supporters at the rally is a testament to his popularity, terming it as a 'referendum".

Nawaz does not need NRO: Maryam

Maryam, who accompanied her father also addressed the rally earlier, and said that there is in no need of an agreement for Nawaz to save himself as he is not guilty of anything.

Maryam said that Nawaz would have opted for an "NRO" if he had admitted his crime or if the court had found him guilty.



The PML-N leader also slammed her father's opponents for "hiding behind one institution or the other" while attacking Nawaz.

She said that it was the Nawaz-led government which ended terrorism in Pakistan and solved the crippling power crisis.

The former premier earlier reached Kot Momin to address the party rally alongside his daughter.



This is the PML-N chief's first major public rally after his famed GT Road Rally following his disqualification as prime minister by the Supreme Court on July 28.



Earlier, Geo News reported that preparations for the rally have been completed and strict security arrangements are also in place.

Nawaz left his Jati Umra residence in Lahore earlier for Kot Momin.



In order to invite people to join today's rally, party leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha earlier met a group of local PML-N leaders to help garner support for the event.

